New publication is covering history of the Flamborough Lifeboats – and will raise funds for the RNLI crew

Author Paul L Arro is pictured with his book entitled ‘Safe Within The Lifeboat’.

Paul L Arro’s new publication, entitled ‘Safe Within The Lifeboat’, covers the history of the Flamborough Lifeboats and any profits from the book will go to the station.

The 304-page book has been meticulously researched by Mr Arro who has been closely associated with the Flamborough Lifeboat Station for more than 40 years – the last 30 years serving as volunteer treasurer.

The book records the complete story from the establishment of the two lifeboat stations in November 1871; one at the North Landing and one at the South Landing; through to August 1993 when the last all-weather lifeboat left the headland.

Mr Arro said: “The book details the various lifeboats allocated to the stations by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and also accurately records, for the first time in print, service launches carried out from both stations to local fishing cobles, deep-sea trawlers, coastal merchant vessels and visitors in need of help.

“Included are more than 75 photographs, many of which are historic and previously unpublished.

“The book provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of the stations in chronological order from the early days of pulling and sailing lifeboats through to the more modern motor lifeboats with their electronic navigational aids.

“Many names are recorded of crewmen who served on the Flamborough boats over the years, family names that have been involved for generations, and all from this tight-knit fishing community.

“Stories of dedication and heroism are included but also the occasional tragedies, together with the often overlooked involvement of the Coastguard and the life-saving apparatus company the Rocket Cart men.

“Any profits from the sale of this book will be donated to the Flamborough Lifeboat Station.”

Mr Arro is now considering writing another book covering the lifeboat crews’ live-saving exploits from 1993 up until the modern day.

The book has been released by Black Tree Publishing and is available to buy now.