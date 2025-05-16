The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for over 200 years. Photo courtesy of the RNLI.

A new report has revealed that around four million people are alive today, that would otherwise not be here, without the RNLI.

The report, compiled by the Worshipful Company of Actuaries for the RNLI, revealed the estimated figure using in-depth analysis based on the RNLI’s lives saved data and the assessment of the numbers of descendants who were subsequently born following a life being saved.

In order to estimate an overall impact figure, an actuarial model was created to assess the number of people who likely descended from a person rescued by the RNLI. This included using population data for the period the report covers, including fertility rates, mortality rates, gender mixes and the approximate age of those rescued.

Angela Rook, Associate Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Media at the RNLI, said: "The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for over 200 years. The new report provides us with the collective impact and benefit that the RNLI has brought to our society today. Four million people are here today due to the selflessness and courage of our lifesavers for over two centuries.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Worshipful Company for Actuaries for creating this report and helping us to fully understand the impact that the RNLI has made.

“The concept of undertaking this calculation was originally construed by one of our long-serving Tower Lifeboat Station volunteer crew members, Stephen Wheatley. He successfully introduced the Worshipful Company of Actuaries and the RNLI, for which we are most grateful.”

Gordon Sharp, Master of the Company, said: “The work of charities like the RNLI is a cornerstone of our society. Given actuaries are passionate about longevity, it is wonderful to see the positive impact saving lives over the centuries has on building thriving communities over the longer term.

"The Worshipful Company of Actuaries focuses its efforts on areas of Charity, City and Community and we are delighted to have applied our technical skills to help illustrate the long-term impact of the RNLI.”

Peter Tompkins, who prepared the report on behalf of the Company, said: “The RNLI has maintained a remarkable record of data on saving lives over the last 200 years. We combined this with the equally good national record of population statistics to show the effect that family growth has had on the numbers of people to be thankful for the rescue of an ancestor.”

In the two centuries that the RNLI has been saving lives at sea, the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 146,000 lives. As the busy summer season approaches, RNLI lifesavers are ready to continue saving lives, just like they have done for over 200 years.