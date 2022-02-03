New Scarborough Post Office on Edgehill Road will be open 16 hours a day

As part of the modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a brand-new Post Office for Scarborough has opened at Budgens on Edgehill Road in Scarborough.

This new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available Monday – Sunday: 7am – 11pm. This offers customers 112 hours of Post Office services a week making it convenient for customers

to visit.

Ian Murphy, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and

send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand-new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area South Cliff, Falsgrave

Road and Eastfield will ensure that people in this area of Scarborough have easy access to our services.”

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post