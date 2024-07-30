New vicar welcomed at St James with Holy Trinity Church and St Columba Church in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:26 BST
Reverend Elspeth Cansdale has been welcomed to Scarborough
St James with Holy Trinity Church and St Columba Church have welcomed their new vicar, Reverend Elspeth Cansdale.

Revd Cansdale was made vicar of both churches at a service on Monday, July 22, by the Bishop of Hull, Eleanor Sanderson.

The service was attended by Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Janet Jefferson, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Linda Fenwick, other dignitaries, church members and Revd Cansdale’s family.

Revd Cansdale said: “I am so excited to be coming to Scarborough.

Reverend Cansdale with the St James' congregation

“I have been a Christian all my life and a clergy wife for 20 years.

“I am thrilled to be coming to St Columba and St James with Holy Trinity.

“I was born in Scarborough and brought up in Pickering, so I am coming back to my roots!

“My husband Mike is going to be the vicar of our neighbouring parishes – St Marks and St Lukes and we are looking forward to what God has in store for us.”

