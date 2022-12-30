New Year Honours: here are the North Yorkshire people who have been recognised in honours list
Whitby’s England Lionesses striker Beth Mead has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to association football.
The 27-year-old, from Hinderwell, was the golden boot winner and player of the tournament as the Lionesses won their first major trophy, beating Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
It’s the icing on the cake for Mead, who recently was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year ahead of England Test cricket skipper Ben Stokes.
There were a number of New Year Honour recipients across North Yorkshire:
OBE
Richard Edward SHERIFF - Chief Executive Officer, Red Kite Learning Trust: for services to Education (Harrogate)
Sheriff became the CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust in 2018 and is also Director of Red Kite Alliance, a thriving partnership of more than 50 schools in the Leeds, Bradford and North Yorkshire area.
MBE
Robert CLARKSON - Chief Systems Engineer, Serco, RAF Fylingdales: for services to Royal Air Force Operational Capability (Whitby)
Kenneth Brian GILL - for services to the community in Ryedale (Pocklington)
Antony Robson JAMESON-ALLEN - Co-Founder, The Sporting Memories Foundation: for services to Dementia and Loneliness (Scarborough)
Jillian Claire QUINN - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dementia Forward: for services to People with Dementia (Harrogate)
Julia Christl SKELTON - Executive Director, Mind the Gap: for services to theatre and to the community in Bradford (Knaresborough)
Anne HOLDSWORTH - For services to the community in Harrogate (Harrogate)
A total of 1,107 people have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK for their work in areas including public service and community work.