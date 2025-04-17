Nine Below Zero duo’s return to Scarborough with Big Ideas Festival gig

Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham

The fine acoustics created by the medieval architects of St. Mary’s Church will be uniquely tested when two of the founding members of one of the UK’s most renowned Blues/R&B bands make a long-awaited return to Scarborough after a period of over two decades.

Guitarist and frontman Dennis Greaves and celebrated virtuoso harmonica player Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero will be appearing as part of the forthcoming Big Ideas By The Sea festival in May.

Billed as Duo, the pair will present an acoustic selection of both blues and unplugged versions from the band’s prodigious repertoire.

Formed in 1979, the band quickly established a formidable live reputation as one of the hardest working outfits in the UK and have been a consistent mainstay of the UK and European live music scene ever since.

Mark Feltham, one of Britain’s foremost session players has a formidable back catalogue of recording appearances having played for Oasis, Rory Gallagher, Talk Talk, Roger Daltrey, Paul Young, Godley & Creme,

Lightning Seeds, Annie Lennox, Robbie Williams, Paul Carrack, Joe Cocker, Gary Moore and Scarborough’s Little Angels amongst many others.

St. Valentine’s night of 2004 was the last time the band appeared in Scarborough being the finale concert of a series of gigs which had seen the Westwood art school become a burgeoning live venue attracting numerous major influential artists.

These included The Zombies, The Pirates, Glenn Tilbrook, Hugh Cornwell and Midge Ure amongst others.

Former Yorkshire Coast College Principal, Michael Donaldson recalled: “The College was fortunate to have as one of the jewels in its crown a theatre- in-the-round at its Westwood arts campus.

“It was a legacy from its days as Alan Ayckbourn’s theatre in what had previously been Scarborough Boys High School.

“Having such a theatre gave the Westwood facility real kudos - especially so as it allowed a great variety of performances to be open to the public.

“Memorable among these performances were those by Nine Below Zero, who played both electric and acoustic gigs, thus demonstrating their rounded musicality and versatile talents.

“It is a long time since those days; it is therefore wonderful to welcome back two of the long-standing members of NBZ to entertain us again”.

Frontman and guitarist Dennis Greaves stated: “It’s been such a long time since we’ve came to the seaside beauty that is Scarborough.

“Nine Below Zero have fond memories of gigs we’ve done there in the past but this time it’s the intimate acoustic Duo with Mark and myself.

“We have just released our album DENMARK on coloured vinyl, and this is just the sort of venue we look forward to playing.

“The highlight is the genius of Mark Feltham up close and personal”.

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero appear live in concert at St. Mary’s Church on Thursday May 22.

The Big Ideas By The Sea festival runs from May 16-30.

Tickets are available from the festival website: bigideasbythesea.com