No air shows for Whitby Regatta 2025 - but tractor run being planned as new attraction

There will be no air shows at this year’s Whitby Regatta, despite the recent launch of a Crowdfunder to help cover the cost.

Chairman Ivor Greer had stressed that £6,000 had to be raised by the end of April so that the Lancaster bomber and RAF Falcons could be booked in time for the regatta, which takes place this year from Saturday August 9 to Monday August 11.

But the funds currently stand at less than £300 which means the displays cannot go ahead in 2025.

“The Crowdfunder is still going to keep going because any funds we get will go towards the fireworks, medical cover and any of the stuff that we are going to need to run the event,” said Mr Greer.

The Lancaster bomber at a previous Whitby Regatta. picture: Brian Murfield

"We had to make a decision at the end of April on whether we cancel the Falcons and the bomber and we’ve had to cancel those for this year.

"That deadline was there for a reason.

"We can’t guarantee that we can pay out of our own funds.

RAF Falcons land in Whitby at a previous regatta. picture: Brian Murfield

"If we had enough reserve money we would have stumped up the cash and paid for it but we’ve lost major people like Anglo American and that impacts on us quite a lot.

"We do have to watch our pennies.

"We’re reliant on people giving money, it’s not a council-run event – we’ve got to be self-funded as most of the events in Whitby are.”

However, the good news is that everything else is going to plan – and talks are in place about bringing in a new tractor run for this year’s regatta.

The regatta has seen a shift back to being a more traditional water-based carnival with the wild sea swim event and paddle boarding going ahead.

Mr Greer added: “We’re still in talks trying to get the raft race and greasy pole back and we’re also in talks about having a tractor run included within the event.

“It would certainly help the regatta and give local farmers something to be proud to do.

"That’s what we’re hoping with that, and hoping to get local people involved.”

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/whitby-regatta-2025 to support the regatta Crowdfunder.