North York Moors on fire alert - bank holiday weekend visitors warned to be extra vigilant

While it may feel as though we have barely emerged from winter, a lack of rainfall has led to heather and bracken ground vegetation becoming extremely dry.

With the recent dry weather set to continue into next week, staff from the authority have been putting up fire risk warning signs at sites across the national park, advising people how they can help to reduce the risk.

The signs will remain in place until the fire risk passes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the North York Moors National Park must heed advice, with a fire alert announced.

The National Park's Rangers are keen to stress that while the area can still be enjoyed safely, extra vigilance is required, and fires and barbecues are prohibited.

Senior Ranger Bernie McLinden said: “Past experience has shown us that under these types of conditions, moorland fires can spread extremely quickly causing significant damage to the landscape and its wildlife.

“Please do enjoy the North York Moors, but do not light fires or barbecues and do not discard cigarettes, matches or glass bottles, including throwing cigarette ends out of car windows.”

"It is not unprecedented for fires to occur at this time of year and the majority of moorland fires can be prevented so we would urge people to take extra care when visiting the national

park while the fire risk signs are in place."

If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.