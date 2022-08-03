This is to celebrate this summer's #LoveYourRailway campaign which runs over the summer holidays, to September 4, aiming to encourage people to support their local heritage railway by booking tickets or getting involved on social media.

Hornby, Britain’s leading model railway manufacturer, has put together a bundle featuring various locomotives, rolling stock and accessories including Goathland buildings and structures.

Montana Hoeren, Head of Brand at Hornby, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Love Your Railway campaign through this exciting competition including a whole host of Hornby models worth over £1,000 RRP.

Hornby's Hogsmeade Station model set, on location at the real-life inspiration, Goathland Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which was used as a location for Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

"Good luck to everyone who enters and we look forward to seeing what the winner creates with their special Hornby bundle.”

The competition ends at 11.59pm on Sunday August 7.

The winner will be chosen at random and announced 10am on Monday August 8 on the Hornby socials and website.