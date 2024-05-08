North York Moors Railway announces two more locos to Diesel Gala line-up

No. 20189 is one of the locomotives coming to the North York Moors Railway diesel gala.

The heritage railway has revealed that BR Class 20s, No. 20189 and No. 20142, both courtesy of Class 20189 Ltd will also be part of the special extensive timetable of locomotives.

​Previously announced was Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon, courtesy of the Deltic Preservation Society (DPS) which will be painted and numbered in the guise of long-scrapped Deltic No. 55013 The Black Watch, No. 45108, courtesy of the East Lancashire Railway and D9537 courtesy of Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.

​As well as these five visiting locomotives, the NYMR home fleet of diesel workhorses will be on the timetable of services, including No. 37264, D7628 ‘Sybilla’, No. 31128, No. 47077, and No. 31466.

Together, the visiting and home fleet will feature in a jam-packed timetable including evening running.

Many services will also be offering a selection of beers and ciders served from the on-board buffet bars.

​There will also be a selection of traders including Rail Riders, Transport Past Times, Yorkshire Wolds Railway and DPP Model Railways.

​Paul Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering, said: “We were already excited about the return of the Diesel Gala, so having these extra guest locomotives alongside our home fleet is going to make the weekend really special.

"Thanks to Michael Owen from Class 20189 Ltd, we're really pleased to welcome back Class 20s, No. 20142 and No. 20189, yet more diesel traction for our returning Diesel Gala.”