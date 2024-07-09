North Yorkshire Moors Railway's new CEO Laura Strangeway, with Jerry Swift.

Laura Strangeway has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

After a great level of interest from candidates and an extensive process, Laura was chosen as the best person for the job after performing the role of Acting CEO since the resignation of Chris Price.

Laura brings with her a wealth of experience in Tourism and Heritage management and a passionate commitment to preserving and enhancing the cultural legacy of one of the UK's most beloved heritage railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2015, her time at the NYMR has included working on a huge rebrand, TV and filming projects, the introduction of a new ticketing system and the launch of the huge Yorkshire's Magnificent Journey initiative.

Laura also helped the award-winning attraction navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded numerous crisis fundraising campaigns to keep the railway steaming on.

​Jerry Swift, Trust Board Chair, said: “In the end it came down to two and I am delighted that Laura is the successful candidate and was so clearly the best person for the job.

"Laura gave us a compelling view of the future of our railway and I for one am looking forward to working with her on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Laura Strangeway said: “I am committed to ensuring that we continue to deliver magical experiences for our visitors whilst bringing history to life.

"My hope is to continue working with the railway’s resilient management team, staff and wonderful volunteers to keep the spirit of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway alive for generations to come.”