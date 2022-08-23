North Yorkshire Moors Railway green light for overhaul of locomotive thanks to generous legacy
Following a generous legacy donation from Mr Clifford Luff that was specifically to be directed towards the overhaul of a steam locomotive, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that the funds will go towards the overhaul of BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80135.
Along with the remaining funds that the NYMR has from the Bridge and Wheels Appeal the heritage railway is able to restart the overhaul of the historic locomotive that first entered service in April 1956.
Tenders are currently being sought from external contractors to manufacture the replacement inner firebox using materials already in NYMR stock as well as a complete boiler overhaul.
The locomotive's frames and running gear will also be restored and finished off.
Chris Price, CEO of the NYMR said: “We are extremely grateful to Clifford Luff for remembering the NYMR in his will.
"While it is hard to predict exact timescales of the locomotive’s completion, this generous legacy has enabled us to bring 80135’s overhaul up the priority list.
“It will be wonderful to see the two sister locomotives (80135 and 80136) working alongside each other for the pleasure of our visitors and members.
"80135 will be completed ready to operate trains right through the NYMR to Whitby as a network rail registered locomotive.”
Donations and legacies left to the NYMR are helping to secure its future, and are gratefully received to ensure that generations of visitors can continue to enjoy this heritage experience.
To find out more about how you can support the NYMR visit, nymr.co.uk/support-us