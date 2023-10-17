North Yorkshire Moors Railway half-term fun - here's what you can get up to

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For rail enthusiasts, families and groups, there are plenty of events to get involved with during October half term (Oct 28 to Nov 5) and beyond to end the heritage railway’s half century with a bang.

To celebrate the centenary of the London & North Eastern Railway (LNER), steam locomotive LNER A4 No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is set to return to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), with the services running on October 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31 as well as on November 1.

Departing from Grosmont station to Pickering, visitors will travel along 18 miles of the heritage line.

Sir Nigel Gresley is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Dave Robinson.

There are no reserved seats on these services, giving passengers the option to hop-on hop-off the train as they wish.

Kids’ Half-Term activities

Kids Travel Free (aged 0-15) on standard services and there are a whole host of October half-term events to keep them occupied.

Free lantern making sessions take place on Monday October 30 and Friday November 3 at Goathland, from 10am to 2pm; Tuesday October 31 and Thursday November 2 at Pickering, Classroom 10am to 2pm.

Story Telling, Wednesday November 1, 11am to 12.30pm at Goathland Learning Coach; free drop-in storytime sessions to immerse yourself in the world created by the storyteller.

Stargazing, Friday November 3, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Join the NYMR for an evening of stellar exploration with the Whitby and District Astronomical Society.

Hosted at the Outstation, Stape, which is s great spot to see some of the wonderful night sky of the North York Moors including the opportunity to see Saturn, Jupiter, and millions of stars. This is a ticketed event.

The NYMR’s ever-popular Light Spectacular event departs from Pickering Station – this captivating steam train experience is an immersive audio and visual experience pulled by a steam train adorned with 17,000 LEDs.