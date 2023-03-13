North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches golden tickets for 50 family passes to mark golden anniversary

Launching today (March 13), alongside its daily services going live, families should keep their eyes peeled for news on how to claim one of the limited-edition golden tickets; clues and updates will appear in the Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and the NYMR’s social media channels.

Chris Price, CEO at the railway, said: “This year is a momentous one for everyone at the NYMR, our volunteers, our visitors and the heritage railway sector.

"For the last 50 years, since we first officially opened on May 1, 1973, we like to believe that we’ve played a vital role in providing an authentic evocation of the steam age for everyone to enjoy, helping preserve the past and protect the legacy of steam travel for future generations”.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has launched a golden ticket campaign. picture: Charlotte Graham Photography

“It’s been a challenging few years given events that were often completely out of our control but this year we’re going full steam ahead as we celebrate every aspect of the NYMR, honouring and thanking our supporters for keeping us on track for the last five decades and inspiring us to continue to drive forward into the next 50 years.”

2023 confirmed events

50th Anniversary Steam Gala (September 21-24)

Heritage Open Days (September 8-17)

New Event - Through the Decades 40s, 50s, 60s, & 70s (October 14 & 15)

Santa Specials (November 25 & 26 and December 2 & 3, 9 &10, 16 & 17 and 23 & 24)