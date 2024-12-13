North Yorkshire Moors Railway recognised with two Highly Commendeds at heritage awards

Two of North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s (NYMR) recent restoration projects have been awarded Highly Commended Certificates at the prestigious 2024 National Railway Heritage Awards.

Representatives of the NYMR Trust attended the ceremony to celebrate the recognition of the Goathland Station Weighbridge Office Restoration and the Goathland Rail Motor Hut Restoration projects.

Both awards were presented under the Network Rail Volunteer Awards category, highlighting the dedication of the NYMR's volunteer teams.

Kerry Carruthers, Head of Engagement at the NYMR, said: “These awards are a testament to the incredible efforts of our volunteers and the collaborative spirit that drives projects like these.

Andy Savage MBE presenting a certificate to John Bennett and John Bruce for the Goathland Station Weighbridge Office project.

"We are especially grateful for the funding support from the North York Moors National Park, provided through the S106 monies from the Woodsmith Polyhalite mine, which has allowed us to restore the lineside hut.

"Our thanks also go to individuals who donated directly to Goathland Station for the Weighbridge Office restoration, and Northallerton Area Group for funding the lights for this project.

"This kindness and compassion means these heritage assets can be preserved for future generations.”

The Weighbridge Office at Goathland Station, located within the iconic landscape that featured as Hogsmeade Station in the first Harry Potter film, has been restored to reflect its original 1920s appearance.

Andy Savage MBE presenting a certificate to Kerry Fieldhouse and Martyn Cannings for the Rail Motor Hut project.

Historically, the office played a critical role in weighing horse-drawn carts that transported goods to and from the station.

The restoration, undertaken by dedicated volunteers, included recreating the authentic ambiance of the period, so visitors can step back in time and see the station's operational history.

The Rail Motor Hut at Goathland is part of a wider Lineside Hut Restoration Project funded by the North York Moors National Park through their Restoration of Degraded Heritage Assets in the National Park through the Landscape and Ecology Compensation Contribution.

These huts were once important shelters and tool stores for railway workers who maintained the tracks.

The Rail Motor Hut restoration involved stabilising its foundation, repairing eroded corrugated sheets, and repainting the structure in its original LNER ‘stone’ colour.

This work not only preserves the hut as a historical artefact but also breathes new life into it as a practical and educational feature of the railway.

These awards are part of a larger effort by the NYMR to preserve and celebrate the railway’s rich history.