North Yorkshire Moors Railway Santa Specials tickets now on sale - how to get yours

Tickets for the ever-popular Santa Special services at The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) are now live, when Santa and his team of elves return for magical journeys for all the family aboard the famous Santa Express.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:53 pm

Tickets for the popular festive outing are on sale now, with the special services running four times daily on December 3, 4, 10, 11 and from December 17 to 24 inclusive.

Climb on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station and enjoy an enchanting Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers, who pass through the heritage carriages, giving children a chance to meet the legendary man himself, with a special gift for all the children onboard - providing they’ve managed to keep themselves off the naughty list, of course!

Tickets for the Santa Specials on board the North Yorkshire Moors Railway are now live.

Tickets for this hour-long magical return adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly, so people interested in going are urged to book now for their festive journey.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/events to book.

