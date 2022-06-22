North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Light Spectacular is back for 2022 - here's how you can book tickets

The Light Spectacular on the North York Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham, CAG Photography.

The popular Yorkshire attraction is expecting an early surge as demand for tickets has already been high.

The hugely popular audio and visual sensory experience will depart from Pickering station every evening during October half-term, from October 22 to 30, at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets for this family fun and interactive journey, pulled by a heritage steam train, are £30 per person, and include an hour-long illuminated experience from Pickering to Levisham station.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To keep you entertained the NYMR’s compere, Voice Over Man, will be on hand to get you in the mood for a party.

Passengers also become part of the show with a synchronised flashing wristband which passengers wear for the duration of the journey.

With carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs, from the moment you enter the platform, spot the train and then climb on board, the whole family will be fully immersed in colour, light and sound that will get you dancing in your seat.

The Light Spectacular on the North York Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham, CAG Photography.

"Seeing people dancing and singing along on board brightens up those dark nights.

"We were already being asked about tickets before we opened this year, so I recommend you book yours early.”

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service Team: [email protected]

In addition, the award-winning attraction has also announced the return of some of its popular visitor events, including the Annual Steam Gala (22-25 September) and Santa Specials (various dates throughout December).

Click here to find out more, or to book tickets for the Light Spectacular.