North Yorkshire Police offers futuristic advice to visitors of Sci-Fi Scarborough this weekend

Well Wookiee here! Chewbacca falls foul of the Empire at Sci-Fi Scarborough

Officers in the town have become well-known for their clever play on words using the song titles of acts performing at Scarborough Open Air Threatre and Scarborough Spa.

Today (Friday, April 19) they have morphed their skills to offer futuristic advice to those attending Si-FI Scarborough this weekend.

A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read:

“We are looking forward to catching up with Scarborough Garrison this weekend, but hoping not to have much Chew from one of the hairy ones!

“Saturday and Sunday (20/21st April) will see the Sci-Fi Scarborough event at the Spa, as expected in previous years, it's going to be busy.

“To show you that we aren't all Cybermen, some of our team will be out and about over the event.

“If you need to call us, there may be a few particular blue Police boxes flying about. These may not be as effective, however, as 101/999.

“We expect this to be a popular event.

“If you are travelling by Tardis, Starbug, or car, plan your parking spaces in advance.

“There is limited parking near the event, and it's likely that the front of the Spa will be restricted.

“If you need to navigate between the Spa and the top of South Cliff, there are no rings of the Stargate available, however, there is a cliff lift from next to the complex.

“Being so close to the beach, you may find sandstorms, but nothing like on Seelos or Jakku.

“Aquaman may appear around high tide, which is between 3pm and 4pm on both days.

“I'm sure I won't be the Obi-Wan who wanders off to look at shiny things. If you have an excitable person in your party, (child, partner) keep hold of your precious and inform event staff if they make a break for it.

“I'm sure the Stormtroopers will ensure everyone sticks together!

“We hope the event goes well and everyone has a safe weekend.

“I'm not telling you what to do, tho, as Luke, I'm not your father!”