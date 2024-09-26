North Yorkshire Police warning to motorists as driving rain continues to sweep county

Police have issued a warning to motorists as driving rain lashes North Yorkshire.

Traffic constables are reporting a number of weather-related issues on the roads today, including people not using their lights properly or adapting their driving for wet roads, as well as lots of standing water and poor visibility.

It comes as a flood warning has been issued for the North Sea coast, from Whitby to Filey.

In a statement on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police say: “To be on the safe side, it’s best to turn your lights on manually and don’t rely on your automatic settings.

"We’ve encountered quite a few vehicles that aren’t lit up despite heavy rainfall, spray and very limited visibility.

"Also, remember to check your wiper blades – if they’re no longer clearing your screen well, or they have obvious splits or cracks, it’s time for a new set.

"It’s an awful forecast in many parts of the county today.

"So please drive to the conditions and make sure you can see - and can be seen by - other road users.

"We’re currently out on patrol in all districts, on main roads and not-so-main ones, doing our best to keep everything moving freely.”