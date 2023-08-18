News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Water Park, near Scarborough, to screen England Lionesses' World Cup final

North Yorkshire Water Park is inviting everyone to cheer on the England Lionesses on Sunday August 20, for a special viewing of the Women’s World Cup final.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

The Lionesses face Spain in Sunday’s final, having defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semis.

You can join in the fun at North Yorkshire Waterpark at Wykeham, near Scarborough, where fans will have the opportunity to indulge in football-themed treats and face painting.

Indulge in football-themed treats and face painting – and cheer on the Lionesses in their pursuit of World Cup victory.

England flag flying in support of the Lionesses at North Yorkshire Waterpark.England flag flying in support of the Lionesses at North Yorkshire Waterpark.
The Lionesses are seeking to make history, having won the Euro 2022 last summer after defeating Germany at Wembley.

And as England gear up for the final against Spain, the family-friendly attraction is offering a limited time discount of 13% – in line with the 13 goals the team has scored so far in the tournament.

Using the discount code LIONESSES, thrill-seekers can enjoy a range of exciting water-based activities and experiences while showing their support for the women in their quest for World Cup glory.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “Their dedication and determination have yet again captured the nation's heart, and we wanted to join in the celebration by offering a 13% discount to honour the number of goals they've scored.

Get your face painted at North Yorkshire Waterpark - and cheer the Lionesses on to victory in Sunday's World Cup final v Spain.Get your face painted at North Yorkshire Waterpark - and cheer the Lionesses on to victory in Sunday's World Cup final v Spain.
"We invite everyone to come and enjoy our activities, show their support for the team, and create unforgettable memories."

To take advantage of the 13% discount, simply use the code LIONESSES when booking any activity at the water park before August 25.

Visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk for further information and to book.

