North Yorkshire Water Park to host wakeboarding event with former Team GB athlete

North Yorkshire Water Park, is hosting an adrenaline-fueled event where guests will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the inspiring water sport skills of a former Team GB wakeboarder.

Taking place on Saturday, August 5 from 4pm, the water park is set to take the excitement to new heights with a spectacular showcase featuring former Team GB athlete Rocco Burbidge.

Known for his outstanding talent and passion for the sport, Rocco has made a name for himself in the world of wakeboarding and will be demonstrating his skillset for visitors at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Rocco will hit the wakeboarding line to perform an array of jaw-dropping tricks and stunts on the wake line and joined by other talented wakeboarders for guests to enjoy.

The showcase will be commentated by the team at North Yorkshire Water Park, who will talk through the stunts being performed. Whether you’re a water sports enthusiast or are new to the world of wakeboarding, Rocco’s skills are sure to leave guests in awe.

Alongside the wakeboarding showcase, guests can take advantage of the other popular attractions at the waterpark, making it an adventure packed day for the whole family. From challenging yourself on one of the three AquaPark obstacle courses on the lake to taking a ride on the 250m Zipline, there’s thrill seeking activities on offer for everyone.

To complement the day’s excitement, guests can tuck into delicious food and beverages served up at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park, such as freshly stone baked pizzas and burgers.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted to host Rocco and share his talent with our guests this weekend. Wakeboarding is a thrilling water sport and to be joined by a former Team GB athlete is an honour.

“Here at North Yorkshire Water Park, we offer sessions on our System 2 Wake Line with trained instructors throughout the summer season, and we hope people feel inspired by the showcase and consider booking on to try out a thrilling sport!”