North Yorkshire's High Sheriff James Lambert visits Scarborough RNLI

Scarborough’s lifeboat station has received a visit from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire.

By George Buksmann
3 hours ago - 1 min read

James Lambert OBE visited the lifeboat station last week where he was given a tour of the premises by RNLI crew and received a talk about the history of the building.

Mr Lambert was greeted by Scarborough RNLI staff, including Lifeboat Station President John Senior MBE, who was appointed to the role in August last year.

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year, dating back to Saxon times. High Sheriffs support the Crown and judiciary, lending support to emergency services, crime prevention schemes, faith groups and charity and voluntary sectors.

Si Loveland, Mick Cowper, Roger Buxton, James Lambert OBE and Lifeboat Station President, John Senior MBE. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)
