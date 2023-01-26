James Lambert OBE visited the lifeboat station last week where he was given a tour of the premises by RNLI crew and received a talk about the history of the building.

Mr Lambert was greeted by Scarborough RNLI staff, including Lifeboat Station President John Senior MBE, who was appointed to the role in August last year.

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year, dating back to Saxon times. High Sheriffs support the Crown and judiciary, lending support to emergency services, crime prevention schemes, faith groups and charity and voluntary sectors.