News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

North Yorkshire's touring library exhibition delves into the history of houses

An exhibition touring the county’s libraries is encouraging residents to uncover the history of their past or present homes from an archive dating back almost 700 years.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:40 BST

The House History exhibition, called Raise the Roof, was created by North Yorkshire Council’s County Record Office and includes resources the public can use to investigate the history of their home and how it may have changed over time.

The records can help to pinpoint changes in ownership, former occupants, how the land has been used and the history of the wider area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The touring exhibition includes a range of material from historic maps, architectural drawings and old photographs to historic property deeds and electoral registers.

Library staff Catherine Skyvington and Thomas Bamford taking in the House History exhibition which is touring North Yorkshire’s libraries.Library staff Catherine Skyvington and Thomas Bamford taking in the House History exhibition which is touring North Yorkshire’s libraries.
Library staff Catherine Skyvington and Thomas Bamford taking in the House History exhibition which is touring North Yorkshire’s libraries.
Most Popular

“Every home has its own unique history so we hope you can use your own detective skills to embark on a fascinating and rewarding journey into your home’s history.”

The House History display will tour the county this year and into early 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following schedule has been confirmed:

- Harrogate Library until June 3.

- Ripon Library from June 12 to 30.

- Scarborough Library from July 5 to 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Whitby Library from August 3 to 28.

- Great Ayton Discovery Centre from September 6 to 23.

- Pickering Library from October 5 to 29.

- Northallerton Library from November 1 to 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Derwent Valley Bridge from December 2 to 23.

- The Globe Library Stokesley from January 10 to 31.

- Thirsk Community Library from February 6 to 29.

Read More
IN PICTURES - Scarborough Library reopens after £450,000 makeover
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To delve into the history of your home, visitors can use the resources in the County Record Office search room, dating back nearly 700 years, either on microfilm or as the physical records.

They will have free access to online resources such as census records via the Ancestry and FindMyPast websites at libraries and the record office.

The touring exhibition is about guiding people to learn about their own home.

It can be a complex study and which of the record office’s resources will be relevant depends on the age and location of the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit www.nycroblog.com/house-history for an online guide which takes people through the different kinds of records and what they can find out from them.

Related topics:North Yorkshire