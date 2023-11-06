Northern Lights outshine Bonfire Night with spectacular display in Ryedale

Aurora in Ryedale

Nature put on a spectacular show last night (Sunday, November 5) as the Northern Lights lit up the sky.

The clouds cleared around 7pm to coincide with a peak in activity, leading to a glorious range of colours and formations being visible to the naked eye.

These pictures were caught by Alex Hird in his garden in the area.

