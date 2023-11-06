News you can trust since 1882
Northern Lights outshine Bonfire Night with spectacular display in Ryedale

A spectacular appearance from the aurora dazzled the Ryedale area on Bonfire Night.
By Alex HirdContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Aurora in RyedaleAurora in Ryedale
Aurora in Ryedale

Nature put on a spectacular show last night (Sunday, November 5) as the Northern Lights lit up the sky.

The clouds cleared around 7pm to coincide with a peak in activity, leading to a glorious range of colours and formations being visible to the naked eye.

These pictures were caught by Alex Hird in his garden in the area.

Click here for some more stunning Northern Lights pictures over Scarborough and Whitby.

