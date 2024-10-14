Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, all set for Autumn Festival weekend

By Louise French
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:33 BST
Nunnington Hall will be hosting its annual Autumn Festival over the weekend of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October.

Visitors to the National Trust property will be able to enjoy the beautiful manor house decorated for autumn and the garden team will be running garden tours and apple juicing demonstrations.

There will also be opportunity to get involved with autumn themed crafts.

Elena Leyshon, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re delighted that our annual Autumn Festival will be returning to Nunnington Hall this year.

Autumn arrives at Nunnington Hall
“Visitors can explore the hall decorated for autumn and join our garden team on orchard and wildlife tours, and live apple juicing demonstrations.

“We’ll have a range of local makers and creators demonstrating and selling their work, from willow weaving to felting.

“There will also be some delicious autumnal treats in the tearoom to enjoy, so come along and enjoy a sweet treat in our tearoom and celebrate the best of the autumnal season with us.”

The Autumn Festival takes place on October 19 and 20
The stunning art exhibition, A Yorkshire Year, continues at Nunnington Hall and is open to visitors over the festival weekend.

Inspired by 'God's own County', the exhibition is by Yorkshire artists, Robert Dutton and Andrew Moodie.

Nunnington Hall is open for the Autumn Festival weekend from 10.30am – 5pm each day, with last entry at 4.15pm.

Visiting stalls will be on site until 4pm. No booking is required.

Normal property admission applies, with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall

