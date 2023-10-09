Only one week remains for mystery lottery ticket owner in East Yorkshire to claim their £1 million fortune

One lucky person in the East Riding has won a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1,000,000.

A total of 20 people won the special EuroMillions draw on Friday April 21, 2023. However, one lucky winner from the draw has still to check their ticket and come forward to claim their prize.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code from the special EuroMillions draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The winning code for this prize was MJTG 10161 and the lucky ticket-holder only has until next Wednesday, October 18 to claim their prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Time is running out for this ticket-holder, there are only a matter of days left! We’re urging everyone to double-check their EuroMillions tickets, and have a look in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for the missing ticket.

“This money could really make a difference to someone’s life, and this is the only prize left to be claimed from the special EuroMillions draw. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the last of the 20 UK winners from the draw comes forward to claim their prize.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.