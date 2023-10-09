News you can trust since 1882
Will the heatwave continue this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After a warm but cloudy weekend, the high temperatures are set to continue this week, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
The heatwave is set to continue this week, with high temperatures expected on the Yorkshire coast.

The Yorkshire coast is expected to stay very warm at the start of this week. Temperatures are set to drop as the week progresses.

Winds are also expected to be variable and cause some wind chill.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy start with the odd spot of rain possible. Otherwise, largely dry with bright or sunny spells developing, especially in the east. Rather warm by afternoon. Cloudier with drizzle possible over some western hills.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 16 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:00am and high tide is expected at 13:58pm.

Tonight:

A largely dry night across the region with variable amounts of cloud. Risk of some drizzly rain across the Pennines. Breeze freshening later.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tuesday:

Mostly dry morning on Tuesday with bright or sunny spells. Cloud increasing later in afternoon with winds increasing. Some showery rain probably arriving later. Further band of rain likely overnight.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 16 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:54am and high tide is expected at 14:49pm.

Wednesday:

Feeling colder in the breeze on Wednesday with early rain and cloud clearing. Brightening with chance of showers. Thursday and Friday mostly dry with some brightness and temperatures near normal.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 12 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:32am and high tide is expected at 15:27pm.

