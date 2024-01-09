'Our centres are full to bursting': RSCPA has rehomed nearly 8,000 animals in East Yorkshire over the past decade
The remarkable feat was made public to mark the animal charity's 200th birthday, which takes place this year.
Additionally the area’s teams have helped pet owners in the county by providing:
•10,416 neuters (to stop unwanted pregnancies and promote responsible ownership)
•9,095 microchips – to help reunite lost pets with their owners
As the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to “create a better world for every animal”.
Today, East Yorkshire is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.
The county is also home to three independent RSPCA branches – RSPCA Bridlington Driffield & East Yorkshire, RSPCA Goole & District and RSPCA Hull & East Riding.
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care – but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.
“However, we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.”
Go to https://www.rspca.org.uk/jointherescue to support the RSPCA’s Winter Rescue campaign.