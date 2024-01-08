A new fund totalling £35,000 is being made available to projects within the Bridlington South ward.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison contributed to the fund. Photo James Hardisty.

The community fund was created following the launch of the Bridlington South Clear, Hold, Build initiative at Bridlington Spa in November.

The fund totals £35,000 thanks to contributions from the East Riding Community Safety Partnership, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, SMILE Foundation and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Jonathan Evison.

The fund will be operated through the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Response Fund (CRF), a democratic fund that allows the residents of Bridlington to vote on projects they would like to see delivered in their area.

The Fund will supply up to £17,500 for two projects that support the delivery of the Clear, Hold, Build initiative in Bridlington South.

The fund’s administrators are seeking applications from projects which will help reduce instances of anti-social behaviour in this part of the town and provide positive opportunities in the local area.

Applications for project funding must be made online by 23.59 on Monday, January 22.

In particular, projects are encouraged to apply if they focus on clear, positive outcomes for young people and empower young people to have a voice.

Projects should demonstrate how the target audience has been engaged in the development of the proposed activities; link to existing other partners and organisations to encourage ongoing support outside of the project’s delivery and timescales; and adopt innovative approaches.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s Cabinet member for planning, communities, and public protection, said: “We are hoping this will be the start of work that involves residents, local organisations and professionals in Bridlington South, as part of the Build phase of the Clear, Hold, Build strategy, and we hope to have more information and details available shortly about developing plans.”

The ‘Clear’ phase of the Bridlington South Clear, Hold, Build programme is well underway. Through the CRF, projects are being sought which will help the area to ‘hold’ and help to ‘build’ community resilience.

Data from Humber Talking, the Neighbourhood Policing Team and engagement activities in the town have also identified that the community would like to see continued focus on antisocial behaviour, particularly as a result of drug use.

For more information on the fund and how to apply, visit https://www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk/Community/Community-Response-Fund.aspx