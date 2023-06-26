The events will take place on Saturday July 8 at Dalby Forest parkrun, North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, Whitby’s Cinder Track parkrun and Sewerby Hall parkru n and will not only recognise the immense contribution of the NHS to the nation's health, but also celebrates the dedicated individuals who have shaped the service over the years.

'parkrun for the NHS' is open to everyone – people can walk, jog, run or volunteer to get involved – and participants are encouraged to wear in the NHS’s trademark blue or fancy dress.

Numerous local NHS teams will be present at their respective parkrun events, providing valuable information and highlighting ways that communities can support the service.

Various parkrun events across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are joining up with the NHS to celebrate their 7th anniversary.

Amanda Bloor, Chief Operating Officer at NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "We are delighted that there are over 20 events taking place across our region. It is a testament to the pride that people feel for the NHS and its staff.

"This special event is an opportunity for everyone to explore how they can have a positive impact on their health and wellbeing. We encourage as many people as possible to use this as the beginning of a healthier, more active life."

'parkrun for the NHS' marks the second collaboration between parkrun UK and the NHS. In 2018, an extraordinary nationwide celebration took place for the NHS's 70th anniversary, attracting over 146,000 participants.

Taking up running can seem like a scary prospect, especially if you feel out of shape or unfit. Couch to 5K is a free and easy way of getting fitter and healthier by gradually building up fitness and stamina.

To find a parkrun event near you, visit humberandnorthyorkshire.org.uk/parkrun-for-the-nhs.

Scarborough Castle is also celebrating the anniversary by lighting up blue on Wednesday July 5, and you can celebrate by hosting your own NHS Big Tea party.