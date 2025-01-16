'Paw-esome' forest dog walks in the Whitby area during National Walk Your Dog Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog walkers are being urged to embrace the outdoors and explore the countryside during National Walk Your Dog Month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forestry England says that January is the perfect time to “celebrate our four-legged friends and the joy they bring to our lives”.

Research shows that dog walking not only keeps our furry friends healthy but also improves people’s own physical and mental wellbeing – and a forest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

walk with your dog can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and create lasting memories together.

Falling Foss, Sneaton Forest near Whitby.

Falling Foss & May Beck

Parking at May Beck, follow the Coast-to-Coast path meandering through peaceful woodlands along a quaint stream before being greeted by Falling Foss, a breathtaking 60ft waterfall.

Once situated at Falling Foss, head to the Falling Foss Tea Garden, open daily from April to October- a picturesque location for a snack alongside the beck before returning to the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make your forest visit even more ‘p-awesome’ by trying one of Dalby’s Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trails.

This special trail includes fun challenges for you and your dog, photo opportunities, interactive activities and a chance to win a £1,500 Forest Holidays break.

Andy Widdowson, Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience at Forestry England said: “The forests of Yorkshire provide an amazing variety of outdoor adventures for you and your dogs.

"There are trails to suit all with some having cafes nearby to meet up with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ask that you follow our campaign of ‘Leave No Trace’ by taking all waste away with you, we appreciate your help in keeping our forests clean.

"Consider also a Forestry England membership which provides unlimited visits to our car parks across a full year whilst also supporting the wider work we do in the nation’s forests.

"We hope you make full use of these beautiful spaces and do please let us know if you have any feedback on how we may improve our facilities for you and your dogs.”