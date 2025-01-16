'Paw-esome' forest dog walks in the Whitby area during National Walk Your Dog Month
Forestry England says that January is the perfect time to “celebrate our four-legged friends and the joy they bring to our lives”.
Research shows that dog walking not only keeps our furry friends healthy but also improves people’s own physical and mental wellbeing – and a forest
walk with your dog can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and create lasting memories together.
Falling Foss & May Beck
Parking at May Beck, follow the Coast-to-Coast path meandering through peaceful woodlands along a quaint stream before being greeted by Falling Foss, a breathtaking 60ft waterfall.
Once situated at Falling Foss, head to the Falling Foss Tea Garden, open daily from April to October- a picturesque location for a snack alongside the beck before returning to the car park.
You can also explore Forestry England’s Dalby Forest – home to Astro Dog’s stargazing nights and which last summer hosted sell-out pop concerts by the likes of Bryan Adams and Nile Rodgers.
Make your forest visit even more ‘p-awesome’ by trying one of Dalby’s Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trails.
This special trail includes fun challenges for you and your dog, photo opportunities, interactive activities and a chance to win a £1,500 Forest Holidays break.
Andy Widdowson, Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience at Forestry England said: “The forests of Yorkshire provide an amazing variety of outdoor adventures for you and your dogs.
"There are trails to suit all with some having cafes nearby to meet up with friends and family.
"We ask that you follow our campaign of ‘Leave No Trace’ by taking all waste away with you, we appreciate your help in keeping our forests clean.
"Consider also a Forestry England membership which provides unlimited visits to our car parks across a full year whilst also supporting the wider work we do in the nation’s forests.
"We hope you make full use of these beautiful spaces and do please let us know if you have any feedback on how we may improve our facilities for you and your dogs.”
