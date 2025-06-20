Pendulum: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Pendulum are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (Friday June 20) - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Pendulum marked the end of a self-imposed hiatus earlier this year with two new stunning EPs Elemental and Anima along with a sensational run of headline festival shows.

It has been an incredible journey for Pendulum since they formed in their native Perth in 2002.

Releasing their critically acclaimed debut album Hold Your Colour in 2005, which included monster tracks Slam, Fasten Your Seatbelt, Tarantula and Blood Sugar, Pendulum became instantly known for their unique blend of high-tempo productions and energetic shows.

Led by Rob Swire and bandmates Gareth McGrillen and Paul Harding, the album went platinum and the band set about taking the world by storm.

By the time 2008’s platinum-selling follow up In Silico arrived, Pendulum were one of electronic music’s biggest live acts, with the album spawning the now legendary productions Granite and Propane Nightmares.

Headlining stages at festivals worldwide, including Download, Creamfields, Coachella, Rock Am Ring, Reading/Leeds and T in the Park, Pendulum’s momentum continued to grow before releasing their third studio album in 2010, Immersion which shot straight to Number 1 in the UK album charts.

After hitting the peak of their success, and to the shock of their fans, the guys decided in 2012 to take a break from the band and shifted their focus onto their Knife Party project.

Swedish band Normandie will support Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Swedish rockers Normandie will be joining Pendulum for their headline show.

Normandie, who burst onto the scene in 2013, are known for their powerful sound and energetic live performances.

Their music has resonated worldwide, leading to multiple sold-out tours and a dedicated fan base.

Normandie continues to push the boundaries of their genre, promising more thrilling music and performances in the years to come.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.