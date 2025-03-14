Photographic exhibition at Old Town Gallery raises £291 for Bridlington RNLI
A photographic exhibition at Bridlington’s Old Town Gallery has raised £291.75 for the RNLI.
The money was raised via donations, photograph and card sales, as well as a donation from the Old Town artist ‘Adele’.
A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI said: “From every one at Bridlington RNLI, we cannot thank you enough.
“Special thanks must go to Martyn and his staff for allowing us to run this exhibition and supporting the charity that saves lives at sea.”