Stunning image of Bridlington's lifeboat on display at the exhibition - Image copyright: RNLI/Merlin photography

A photographic exhibition at Bridlington’s Old Town Gallery has raised £291.75 for the RNLI.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was raised via donations, photograph and card sales, as well as a donation from the Old Town artist ‘Adele’.

A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI said: “From every one at Bridlington RNLI, we cannot thank you enough.

“Special thanks must go to Martyn and his staff for allowing us to run this exhibition and supporting the charity that saves lives at sea.”