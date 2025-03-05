Photography exhibition exploring Yorkshire's bread revolution to launch at Ryedale Folk Museum

Ryedale Folk Museum has a new exhibition, Farm / Mill / Bake.

Ryedale Folk Museum has announced its new exhibition, Farm / Mill / Bake, marking the start of the new 2025 season at the open-air attraction.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday March 10, the museum at Hutton-le-Hole will reopen to the public for 2025, with more than 50 stunning new photographs on display for the first time.

It follows a special commission undertaken by celebrated documentary photographer, Tessa Bunney, renowned for her sensitive portrayals of rural and working life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museum Director Jennifer Smith said: “The exhibition brings together the inspiring stories of farmers, millers, and bakers working to transform the way that bread is made across Yorkshire.

Ryedale Folk Museum has a new exhibition, Farm / Mill / Bake.

“It’s been a really exciting opportunity to work with Tessa to shine a light on these untold stories of sustainable bread production.”

The story begins on small-scale organic farms, where individuals are working quietly to cultivate resilient and nutrient-rich wheat varieties that can thrive within their differing microclimates.

“Many of us are largely unaware of the work taking place each day,” said Jennifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really wanted Tessa to document these stories, with her blend of insightful, sympathetic photography.

"We’re delighted that Tessa is helping us get off to such a strong start for the new season.”

The exhibition has been made possible through a grant from the Farming in Protected Landscapes fund, managed by the North York Moors National Park Authority.

Inspiration was sparked after a conversation with Nelly Trevelyan of Yorkshire Organic Millers, based at Hill Top Farm in the heart of the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of those featured in the exhibition are connected to the organisation, either growing wheat for their mill or using their organic flour.

"The exhibition celebrates the shared commitment of a great many people, at every stage of production, who come together to create bread that promotes sustainability and good health,” said Jennifer.

“Tessa’s images focus on the work taking place in Yorkshire, but they also offer a small window into the passionate network of farmers, millers, and bakers striving to revive heritage grains and traditional baking techniques across the country.”

Tessa’s previous projects have often centred on land usage, including the relationship between land and people, and Farm / Mill / Bake has been “a dream commission” for the artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tessa said: “Everyone I photographed really opened their lives to me.

"They have all been innovating in their own ways, making small adjustments along the way, and bringing so much care and passion to something as seemingly simple as a loaf of bread.”

Farm / Mill / Bake can be viewed for free in the art gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum until Monday May 5.

The museum and art gallery are open from 10am to 4pm in March and 10am to 5pm in April and May, from Saturday to Thursday (closed Fridays).

There is no charge for entry to the exhibition.