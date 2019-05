Filming has continued at the Ivy by the sea on Sandside and on Quay street today. Comedian Jason Manford has met many local residents in the town while filming for the new show. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

1. BBC One sitcom Scarborough Filming continues for Scarborough at the Ivy by the sea on Sandside. Jason Manford takes a breather between takes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. BBC One sitcom Scarborough Filming continues for Scarborough at the Ivy by the sea on Sandside. Jason Manford takes a breather between takes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. BBC One sitcom Scarborough Filming continues for Scarborough at the Ivy by the sea on Sandside. Time to cut the action. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. BBC One sitcom Scarborough Filming on Quay street. 0 Buy a Photo

View more