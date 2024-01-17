PICTURE: Bridlington couple spot ‘close encounter of the third kind’ while out on seafront walk

A couple in Bridlington were excited when they spotted what appears to be a visit from a ‘UFO’ while on a stroll across the seafront.

This unusual photo was taken by Gillian Knight while her and Keith Sheffield were walking along North Promenade in Bridlington.

Keith Sheffield, a Bridlington resident, sent the photo of the light from the clouds, taken by his partner Gillian Knight - and at first glance, it brings to mind some sort of alien encounter!

Mr Sheffield said: “My partner Gillian took this photo as we were walking along North Promenade.

“Obviously we know it’s not a UFO, but as we’ve only lived here for five months we didn’t know if the sun beaming through like that has been seen before.

“It certainly looks like a spooky visit from who knows where!”

Although this might only look like a visit from another planet, the Yorkshire coast is no stranger to unusual and spooky sightings.

In the summer of 2023, tourist Tracey Gray captured what she believes is a spectral visit from a ghost at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Ms Gray said: “We were seated at the right hand side of the theatre and after about 30 minutes of the music starting something caught my eye over to the right in a large open field situated behind the theatre.

"I just stopped and stared at a human figure but couldn’t make it out properly so I took a picture and I stopped listening to the music as this caught my attention.

“As I was watching the figure for about seven minutes a black mist came from nowhere and the figure vanished. I can’t really explain the mist, it was like a smoke from a fire or something.”

“I didn’t feel scared and it was just an experience that left me feeling unsettled as I couldn’t not explain this.”

We want to hear from you if you have caught on camera any UFOs, ghosts or anything unexplainable in Scarborough, Whitby or Bridlington.