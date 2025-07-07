Police issue livestock theft warning on North York Moors after reports of men trying to steal sheep

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
Police are investigating the theft of sheep in the North York Moors and surrounding areas.

The most recent report is from June 24, near Crag Bank in Kildale, where suspects – described as four Asian men – were seen trying to steal sheep.

A grey Skoda Octavia vehicle with a distinctive pale blue taxi-style plate affixed to the rear has been linked to the incident.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who sees a vehicle similar to this in the North York Moors area, or has any information about the vehicle or its occupants, to contact PC 1864 Fiona Wilding, [email protected].

Police are investigating the theft of sheep in the North York Moors and surrounding areas.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250114814.

Reporting rural crime

If a crime such as livestock theft is taking place and is ongoing, police ask the public to call 999.

If possible, and safe to do so, provide the following information:

- What is happening? – what sort of crime is being committed?

- Are any firearms involved? Could the police or the public be in danger?

- The exact location. Most smartphones have map apps - or you can use the What3Words app to pinpoint a location.

- If any dogs are involved, how many are there?

- The make, colour and registration number of any vehicle.

- A description of anyone involved.

- If safe to do so, take photographs or video evidence. Never place yourself or others at risk, so please do not approach any people or vehicles.

If it's not an emergency, you can call 101, or make a report online via the police website.

