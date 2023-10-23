Pop punk stars Busted announced as latest Scarborough Open Air Theatre act for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brit Award-winning band – who have just completed a massive 26-date UK Arena Tour, playing to 200,000 fans, and seen their new album Greatest Hits 2.0 hit Number One – will headline the venue on Saturday August 31.

Tickets will go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 10am on Thursday October 26.

They are the third act announced for the OAT for 2024, following rockers Status Quo and pop star Jess Glynne.

Busted are coming to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on August 31, 2024.

Next year marks seven years since Busted – Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Wills – played an unforgettable show at the OAT.

Venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We know Busted fans are going to love this announcement.

“It’s hard to believe it will be seven years next summer since Charlie, James and Matt last performed here so their return is long overdue.

“Busted are one of the most successful pop groups Britain has produced in the last 30 years – with an arsenal of pop punk anthems – and they have just completed the biggest UK arena tour of 2023.

"This is going to be another incredible night.”

It has been 20 years since Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the Number One smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the Top 3 singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On.

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts.

Three of their four studio albums also peaked at Number 2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums.

They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.

SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2024