Pop rock sensations announced as first act of Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 season
The Irish chart toppers are the first act to be announced to headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre for 2025 and will perform at the venue on Saturday July 5.
They will be joined on the night by special guest Tom Walker.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday September 28.
The show at Scarborough OAT marks a welcome return to the Yorkshire coast for the band, who headlined the venue in 2018 and 2022.
A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for this summer’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows from the likes of Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller and comedian Bill Bailey.
It is the second summer in a row that box office records have been smashed at the 8,000-capacity venue.
The Script – made up of Danny O’Donoghue (vocals), Glen Power (drums), Ben Sargeant (bass) and Ben Weaver (guitar) – first rose to fame in 2008 with the release of their self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Breakeven.
Since then, the band have enjoyed a hit-filled career including six number one albums.
The Script present a memorable night of new music and fan-favourites, which is sure to be a hit as they make their return to Scarborough.
BRIT Award winner Tom Walker is a British singer-songwriter who burst onto the scene with his hit single Leave a Light On.
His debut album What a Time to Be Alive, topped the UK Albums Chart and showcased his distinctive sound.
Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray said: “A headline show with The Script is a great first announcement and we will be revealing even more big-name artists very soon.
"We’ve had the pleasure of working with the band before and we’re absolutely delighted to announce their return to Scarborough OAT next summer.
“We cannot wait to welcome them back and we know The Script fans are going to love this announcement.”
TK Maxx has joined Scarborough Open Air Theatre, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country.
Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for tickets and more information.
