Popular Vision of Whitby exhibition could now feature your photos - here's how to enter new competition
The organisers of the John Tindale Vision of Whitby exhibition currently on at Whitby Museum are urging people to enter a new photo competition.
In the 1950s, 60s and 70s, Mr Tindale photographed the whole of Whitby and district - the area, its people and animals.
Now it's your turn ... people are being encouraged to enter their own photos of Whitby into a 2022 competition, supported by the Whitby Gazette, with the winners displayed in Pannett Art Gallery in the Vision of Whitby show in April.
Any picture taken in the Whitby area as shown in the map accessed here can be entered.
The photo can be taken on a phone or with a camera, or it could be an old family print you have in an album.
You can enter one of six categories - News, Events, People, The Sea, The Country and Portraits.
Entries close on the March 26.
The winners and commended will be displayed during the month of April in the Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby at the front of the Whitby Museum, and also on the John Tindale foundation website.
Visit here to enter.