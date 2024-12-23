Presentations made at Staithes and Runswick RNLI Christmas gathering

Celebrating volunteers cutting the cake during the Christmas crew gathering - Image: RNLI/James Stoker

Anna Heslop, RNLI Regional Operations Lead North and East, attended Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s Christmas gathering to officially present a certificate of service and long service medals to volunteers.

The evening at The Captain Cook Inn in Staithes on December 13 was a way to thank volunteers at every level in Staithes and Runswick RNLI and their loved-ones for their dedication.

It saw the presentation of a certificate of service to former crew member at Staithes and Runswick and Humber RNLI, Drew Baxter.

Medals were also presented to Liz Wilson, Patricia Hutchinson and Stewart Porritt who were celebrating their 20th, 30th and 50th years volunteering with the charity respectively.

Anna Heslop presenting Patricia Hutchinson with her 30 year service medal - RNLI/James Stoker

Drew Baxter joined the crew at Staithes and Runswick RNLI in 1999, becoming a helm in 2007 and mechanic in 2011. In the same year Drew joined the crew on the all-weather lifeboat at Humber.

Over the years, Drew's dedication played a vital role in saving lives at sea. During his time with the RNLI, he was involved in the rescue of 28 lives.

At the ceremony, Anna Heslop, who presented Drew with his certificate of service, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying: “I owe a lot to Drew. He taught me how to drive an Atlantic B class lifeboat. We honour Drew for his many years of dedicated service today.”

Patricia Hutchinson, awarded her 30 year service medal, described herself as being ‘roped into the ladies guild.’

Anna Heslop presenting Drew Baxter with his certificate of service

Since then, she has dedicated countless hours to the RNLI, now serving as shop manager.

As a supportive wife and mother, she has volunteered alongside her husband Sean, the station's Lifeboat Operations Manager, and son Luke, a helm and mechanic.

Presenting the medal, Anna Heslop said: “We know how much families sacrifice in support of the RNLI, and the part Patricia has played behind the pager too; we recognise her today for her years of dedication and efforts.”

Liz Wilson was presented with her 20 year service medal and Stewart Porritt with his 50 year service medal during the event.

Many types of volunteer involved in the RNLI lifeboat station attended, including; boat crew, shore crew, station management and shop volunteers, along with their loved-ones.

All celebrating the festive period and the dedication of fellow volunteers, including an RNLI cake which was cut by the volunteers celebrating their service to the charity that saves lives at sea.

Anna closed the presentation by saying: “Thank you to all, especially the families who are heroes in their own right, and without whom the RNLI wouldn't be possible.

“Your continued dedication to the RNLI and serving the Staithes community is nothing short of amazing.”

If you would like to discuss volunteering at Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat please email the station at: [email protected]