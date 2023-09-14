News you can trust since 1882
Primary School near Bridlington receives 'environmentally-friendly' flood prevention measures from council

Innovative work has been carried out at Beeford CofE VC Primary School over the summer holidays by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to help prevent flooding.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
As part of the project, Yorkshire Water will deliver workshops in the schools to spread the word on the importance of water and the impact it can have if it's not managed correctly.
As part of the project, Yorkshire Water will deliver workshops in the schools to spread the word on the importance of water and the impact it can have if it’s not managed correctly.

The project involved installing Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) at five different school sites, where the existing drainage had become completely overwhelmed at times of heavy rainfall.

The £320,000 project was jointly funded by the council, the Department for Education and also with contributions from the schools.

The SuDS are designed to prevent flooding caused by rainfall by mimicking natural ways of draining surface water and allowing it to soak through the ground or to evaporate. Each school presented different challenges for the council and each SuDS was tailored for each site.

The work included:

•Installing planters linked to drainpipes to catch rainwater from roofs,

•Diverting drainpipes to a nearby pond,

•Planting native trees, hedges and a wildlife habitat,

•Introducing water butts to catch rainwater for school gardens,

•Building an earth bund to shelter a school building,

•Replacing solid ground with permeable stone and gravel to allow rainwater to soak through,

•Improving the existing drainage systems.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “This has been a fantastic scheme where much-needed drainage improvements have been made to these schools, all in an environmentally-friendly way.”

