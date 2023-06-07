Hornsea Inshore Rescue, RSPB, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and RNLI each received a cheque from the Directors of Puffins Galore at Hornsea Inshore Rescue’s lifeboat station.

Fourteen puffins went to auction on Saturday May 13, whilst the others were purchased by their sponsors, some of which remain on public display.

Rick Welton and Clare Huby presented the cheques, following 18 months of hard work that brought over 250,000 visitors to the Yorkshire coast.

The popular Puffins Galore statues raised £26,520 for four individual charities.

Ms Huby said: “We are thrilled to have raised this amount of money. The project was subject to delays and issues beyond our control but we overcame these challenges.

“We’ve seen so much support from the general public and all of the people who’ve been involved; sponsors, artists and the fabulous Puffins Pals who dedicated time every week to check the puffins for any signs of damage. Finally being able to hand the funds over makes it all worthwhile.”

Dave O’Hara Senior Site Manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs said:

“This is really very much appreciated, and the icing on the cake of what has been an inspirational project.

The four selected charities all received puffin shaped cheques.

“We are so pleased that our Puffin remains at the Visitor Centre at Bempton, and would like to thank the sponsor, Jadan Press and now owner for their generosity in letting the Puffin stay with us on loan.

“The £26,520 donation at Bempton will be going towards a range of work improving our access provision, including investment in our trampers that help disabled access, path work and improving fencing and viewing points, helping the reserve be more accessible to all.”

Mike Milner from RNLI Bridlington said: “We can do many things with this incredible amount of money, for example it costs around £2000 to train a new crew member, and we currently have around 6-7 new crew members all in their probationary training period, we also need to issue them with PPE which costs around £1,600 each..

“We would like to thank everyone at Puffins Galore for their incredible support, the puffins have been a joy to see around the town and we are delighted that so many are still on display.

“To raise funds of this amount takes a great deal of effort and volunteer manpower, so a big figure like this is truly amazing.”

“Sue Hickson-Marsay MBE, Station Manager at Hornsea Inshore Rescue said: “The funds will go towards two New four stroke engines.

This makes a significant difference to our finances, to have been part of this project has also brought us some wonderful publicity and the opportunity to meet some amazing, interesting members of the public from all walks of life.

“We have saved hundreds of lives over the last thirty years and this funding will ensure we can continue saving lives at sea.

Rachel Bice, Chief Executive Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donations from Puffins Galore.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Trust cares for over 100 nature reserves stretching to every corner of Yorkshire. On the coast we have a series of important reserves which provide vital spaces for seabirds, at Spurn, Filey and Flamborough, which is where our lovable puffins can create their burrows ready to raise pufflings.