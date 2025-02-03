Purr-fect performance expected as Puss in Boots comes to Glaisdale
Meet Puss (Lamorna Roberts) and Will (Philippa Corner) as they set off to travel the world and find their fortune ably assisted by Glaisdale’s favourite dame Jon Nelson who plays Mrs Wellington-Tinker.
Audiences can expect laughter, music and the obligatory audience participation song, as Puss and Will battle the baddies – but the question is will they succeed?
Ian Mortimer returns as the love-to-hate-him pantomime villain, while Sophie Knaggs plays Will’s love interest Daisy.
Superbly written by Dianne Whisker, costumes by Samantha Kemp and Sue Mount and with Glaisdale’s very own pantomime band featuring Chris Padmore, Mark Lees, Andy Elliott and Chris Kemp, the cast expertly sing and dance their way through toe-tapping numbers (oh no they don’t!).
Performances take place on Friday February 7 at 7.30pm and Saturday February 8 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
For tickets contact Dianne Whisker on 01947 897 524.
