York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity has raised a staggering £383,000 and are now just £17,000 from achieving their final target.

Generous donors have already assisted in helping to pay for the extras within the new state-of-the-art Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC).

However, they are appealing for the public’s support to help them cross the finish line and help with their shortfall.

The Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital, hoped to be open by summer 2024.

After six years of planning and a two-year construction period on the Woodlands Road hospital site, the £47m UECC is expected to open in the summer – and you can take a virtual tour here.

The flagship project is the largest investment ever in the trust’s history.

The charity is calling for help with their final stage of fundraising to find businesses who would be willing to get involved.

Donors or fundraisers who give £1,000 will appear on a special recognition wall inside the new UECC main entrance.

Rachel Brook, Charity Manager, said she was hoping that families who have connections with the hospital would be willing to fundraise to contribute and that the east coast business community would dig deep.

“We are appealing to the community to take ownership of this wonderful new NHS facility for the East Coast,” she said.

"If anybody is hosting or thinking of planning a charity event within the next few months and would like to raise money for the appeal, it would be wonderful if we can get over the finish line.

"We would love to hear from local companies who would be considering donating to have their company name included on the new wall in the UECC centre.”

Senior management at the hospital who have been working closely on the flagship build have expressed how “incredible” the new UECC looks and how it will improve patient care, privacy and dignity, compliance, patient flow, and additional capacity.

On the first floor, the trust will bring together all critical care services in a new 26-bed purpose-built ward this will comprise 18 single rooms and two four-bedded bays improving patient experience.

The major expansion will provide redesigned acute and emergency services on the ground floor within a new fit-for-purpose build which will support significant operational benefits internally and for the wider community.

Patient Rachael Ventress, who spent five weeks in Scarborough Hospital after life-saving surgery, said the new UECC will improve the experience for patients in so many ways.

“I encourage local people to get involved and I look forward to seeing the new centre opening, it will be a big asset for Scarborough,” she said.

“I can’t praise the hospital staff enough for how they have helped me, it is now our opportunity to give back.

"It’s on our doorstep and it would be great for the community to help.”