The Rainbow Centre is delighted to announce HUGE as the band for their first Rainbow Charity Ball, which takes place on Saturday June 7.

The York-based band has sold out the Barbican Centre and Grand Opera House a record 30 times, and is known as the band that “can please all of the people all of the time”.

At the ball, which takes place at Scarborough Spa, guests can indulge in a delightful drinks reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner.

As the night unfolds, there will be an exciting charity auction where guests can win prizes generously donated by local businesses.

HUGE will be entertaining guests at the 2025 Rainbow Centre ball.

Ball-goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire as the ball will exude an atmosphere of sophistication and style.

Guests can dance the night away to HUGE as well as a lively DJ.

HUGE play a range of material from James Brown to Wham, Queen to Michael Buble and from The Killers to Dolly Parton.

Even fewer bands feature an impressive four-piece brass section and three-part harmonies meaning that they can take on most songs.

HUGE is the band announced for the Rainbow Centre charity ball in Scarborough.

The band has a long list of A-list clients it has been invited to play for, including Justin Timberlake, Cameron Diaz, Alesha Dixon and Drew Barrymore.

James Howard, fundraising officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “To announce a band as popular and as well respected as HUGE for our very first Rainbow Charity Ball is quite the coup.

"You only have to look at the list of celebrities they have entertained and venues that they have played to realise just how popular they are.

"A great live band, they will help us make The Rainbow Ball a magical night and great success.”

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The Centre offers a variety of essential services including a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.

All money raised from the ball will go directly towards the running of the centre.

Visit www.therainbowball.org for tickets.

Email James Howard at [email protected] for corporate sponsorship packages.