Rag 'n' Bone Man: Everything you need to know about the Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 11 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag ’n’ Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number One album with Columbia Records spent seven weeks in the Top 10, and included singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

New release, the incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag ’n’ Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by.

The album features an abundance of powerful tracks, each resonating with Rag’n’Bone Man’s signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Support on the night from Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.