Railway bosses 'excited for gala's return' as guest loco from Scottish Highlands announced

An Comunn Gaidhealach is coming to the Diesel Gala at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that No. 37418 An Comunn Gaidhealach will be a guest locomotive during the Diesel Gala from June 14 to 16.

Visiting courtesy of Loram and Steven Beniston, this will be the first chance for passengers to ride behind No. 37418 in its striking Loram red and white livery.

​No. 37418 An Comunn Gaidhealach – a regular sight on the scenic routes of the Scottish Highlands – is replacing the previously announced guest locomotive, Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon, courtesy of the Deltic Preservation Society (DPS).

Due to a failure of one of the power units and the condition of another, engineers concluded that No. 55009 would be unable to perform on the steep track gradients at the NYMR.

It is hoped that, once addressed, the locomotive can be invited back for future events.

​Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO at NYMR, said: “Sometimes things beyond our control happen in the railway world and we have to be as agile as possible.

“We are so excited for the return of our much-loved annual Diesel Gala, and even more so now that Loram and Steven Beniston have graciously stepped in and hired out No. 37418 for the occasion.”

BR Class 20s, No. 20189 and No. 20142 - both courtesy of Class 20189 Ltd - will also be part of the special extensive timetable.

​Together, the visiting and home fleet will feature in a jam-packed timetable including evening running and a selection of traders including Rail Riders and DPP Model Railways.

Many services will also be offering a selection of beers and ciders served from the on-board buffet bars.