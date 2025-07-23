Rainbow Centre to hold first 'Big Sleep Out' in Scarborough

The Rainbow Centre is encouraging people to join them for The Big Sleep Out

The Rainbow Centre will hold its very first “Big Sleep Out” on Saturday, August 30.

The event, at Northstead School, has been made possible thanks to the support of Mr. Hopper, The Headmaster and the school team.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness of both homelessness and rough sleeping.

Participants will be sponsored for spending a night under the stars on the school playing field.

This will raise much needed funds for The Rainbow Centre, helping them to continue their vital work within the local community.

James Howard from the Rainbow Centre said: “We’ve been planning the Big Sleep Out for a while, and now that our Rainbow Ball in June is behind us, we can give it our full attention.

“We’re really hoping for strong participation to help raise awareness about the serious issue of homelessness in Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

“The event offers just a small glimpse into what rough sleeping is like—participants will only be allowed sleeping bags, no tents, to give participants a small taste of what those experiencing homelessness endure every night.

“I encourage everyone to get involved, sign up, and support The Rainbow Centre through sponsorship and spreading the word.”

"Thank you for your time and support — we hope to see you there!”

The sign up fee for the event is £10 for adults and is free for children.

Those taking part are invited to bring their own picnic, and a soup kitchen will be present later in the evening. There will also be a film screening on the outdoor cinema screen before lights out

The Rainbow Centre has been serving Scarborough’s most vulnerable people for nearly 28 years.

It offers a wide range of essential services including a foodbank and café, hot showers and laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes and a debt advice service.

In 2024 alone, the centre provided food to over 1,000 people each month and carried out almost 20,000 critical interventions.

Anyone who would like to take part in this meaningful, family-friendly event, may sign up at: rainbowevents.co.uk