Rainbow Guides book a trip to North Bridlington Library to earn badges

Rainbow Guides from St John’s Burlington Methodist Church recently visited North Bridlington Library as part of their Book Lovers badge.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Robinson, Unit Guider, said: “The girls listened to a story about an octopus, talked about a favorite book they liked, and made a book mark.”

○ Would you like to see your community group featured in the Bridlington Free Press?