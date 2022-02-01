Rainbow Guides book a trip to North Bridlington Library to earn badges
Rainbow Guides from St John’s Burlington Methodist Church recently visited North Bridlington Library as part of their Book Lovers badge.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:55 am
Janet Robinson, Unit Guider, said: “The girls listened to a story about an octopus, talked about a favorite book they liked, and made a book mark.”
